Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) and Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Speed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Climb Global Solutions
|4.12%
|23.25%
|6.31%
|Speed Commerce
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Climb Global Solutions
|$318.07 million
|0.69
|$12.50 million
|$2.93
|16.52
|Speed Commerce
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Speed Commerce.
Risk & Volatility
Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Speed Commerce has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Climb Global Solutions and Speed Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Climb Global Solutions
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Speed Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Climb Global Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%.
Summary
Climb Global Solutions beats Speed Commerce on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution. The Solutions segment provides cloud solutions and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. The company was founded by Edwin Huffman Morgens in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.
About Speed Commerce
Speed Commerce, Inc. engages in the provision of end-to-end e-commerce services to retailers and manufacturers. It offers web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics and contact center services which provide clients transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.
