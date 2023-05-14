Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of SWSS stock remained flat at $10.33 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Springwater Special Situations has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWSS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Springwater Special Situations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 769,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

