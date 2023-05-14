Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 335,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 781,210 shares of company stock worth $9,678,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

