ssv.network 1-Day Volume Hits $10.47 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $227.67 million and $10.47 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $20.55 or 0.00076220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

