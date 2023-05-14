Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,470.0 days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STAEF remained flat at $16.79 during trading on Friday. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

Get Stanley Electric alerts:

Stanley Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.