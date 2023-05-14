Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,470.0 days.
Stanley Electric Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STAEF remained flat at $16.79 during trading on Friday. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Electric (STAEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.