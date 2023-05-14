Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,470.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STAEF remained flat at $16.79 during trading on Friday. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

