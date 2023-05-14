Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Star Equity Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Star Equity stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.51. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Star Equity will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 188,756 shares of company stock valued at $176,000. Corporate insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.