Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.