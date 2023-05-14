Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

Shares of Steppe Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. 4,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.