Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Steppe Gold Price Performance
Shares of Steppe Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. 4,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.
About Steppe Gold
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steppe Gold (STPGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.