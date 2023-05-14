Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Geberit from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Geberit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Geberit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $491.20.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. Geberit has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.8352 dividend. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

