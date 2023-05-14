Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 14th (AEZS, AIRG, APT, BIOC, CALA, CCLP, DBD, ENSV, FTEK, GBR)

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, May 14th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

