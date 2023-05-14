StockNews.com Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,608 shares of company stock worth $3,592,766. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.