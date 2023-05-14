StockNews.com Lowers Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $949.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
