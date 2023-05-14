StockNews.com Lowers Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Noah Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $949.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Noah Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Noah by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Noah by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Noah by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Noah by 109.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

