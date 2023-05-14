StockNews.com Lowers Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of RPRX opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

