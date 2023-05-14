StockNews.com Upgrades B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) to “Strong-Buy”

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $4.11 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

