StockNews.com Upgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

