Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $98,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $285.47 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

