Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.1 %
SPH stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Suburban Propane Partners
Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.
