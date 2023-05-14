Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SPH stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 11,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

