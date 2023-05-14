Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of INN opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Hope S. Taitz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner acquired 21,870 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

