Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$54.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on SU shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at C$38.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.74.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of C$13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.0843558 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

