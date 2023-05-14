SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 18.3% in April

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of STKL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,992. The company has a market capitalization of $901.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,290,000 after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,559,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,232 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

