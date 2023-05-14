Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 904,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 738,031 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 447,244 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDACW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

