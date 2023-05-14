SVB Financial Group (SIVBQ) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Rating) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SVB Financial Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion $1.67 billion 0.02 SVB Financial Group Competitors $2.37 billion $330.78 million 8.92

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76% SVB Financial Group Competitors 24.80% 13.01% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SVB Financial Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group Competitors 926 7684 6638 305 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 50.37%. Given SVB Financial Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank is a commercial bank, which offers products and services provided by the bank and its subsidiaries to commercial clients in key innovation markets. Silicon Valley Bank provides solutions to the financial needs of commercial clients through credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other services. The SVB Private segment is the private bank and wealth management segment of the bank. It provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers, and offers a customized suite of private banking services, including mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, other secured and unsecured lending products, and vineyard development loans, as well as planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family offices, finan

