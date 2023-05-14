Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in April

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of SWRAY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 31,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2157 per share. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

