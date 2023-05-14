Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Swiss Life Price Performance
SWSDF stock opened at $592.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $624.55 and its 200-day moving average is $567.57. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $408.91 and a 1 year high of $646.00.
About Swiss Life
