Symbolic Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVOL) Short Interest Up 38.5% in April

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EVOL opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.60.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Symbolic Logic in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.