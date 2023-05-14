Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after purchasing an additional 336,689 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 446.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,888,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

