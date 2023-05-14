Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.48 billion.

Sysmex Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.71. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

