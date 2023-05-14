T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,197 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.