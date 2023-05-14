T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,905.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 799,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 759,343 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,850 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 51,004 shares in the last quarter.

TCHP stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $342.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

