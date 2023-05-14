Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Tarena International stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.44.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

