Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $28,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 64,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Target by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 297,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after acquiring an additional 91,527 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $157.99 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $223.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.