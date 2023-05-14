TD Cowen Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $10.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LAZR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,095.73% and a negative return on equity of 771.53%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

