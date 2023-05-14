Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.5533 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Techtronic Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $49.85 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

