Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Up 33.9% in April

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 18,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 10,405,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,362,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.58.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
