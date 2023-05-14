Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Up 33.9% in April

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 18,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 10,405,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,362,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

