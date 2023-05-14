Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $524.39 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $524.39 million and approximately $27.99 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003477 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,852,156,027,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,879,269,431,088 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

