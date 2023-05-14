Terra Price Reaches $0.91 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003397 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $247.64 million and $24.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006969 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003285 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 271,483,788 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
