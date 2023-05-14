TerraClassicUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.78 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $147.33 million and $7.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,739,581 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,263,831 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

