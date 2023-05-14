Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,849,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,150,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $532.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

