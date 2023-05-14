Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 15,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,032,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,250. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.