Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

