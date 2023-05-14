The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AZEK worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AZEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 42.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in AZEK by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,163,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,850,000 shares of company stock worth $126,245,410 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.44, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.60. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

