The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 231,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

The Glimpse Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of The Glimpse Group stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The Glimpse Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.98.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

