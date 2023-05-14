The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

