The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GRC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 41,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,888. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $642.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.
Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gorman-Rupp (GRC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.