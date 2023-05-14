The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 41,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,888. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $642.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

