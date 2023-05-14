The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 395,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 707.3 days.

NNWWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North West to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS NNWWF remained flat at $27.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. North West has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

