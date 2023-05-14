The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,703 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 138,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $155.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $367.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

