The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,711,700 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 3,322,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Star Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

