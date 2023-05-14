The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 4.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

