The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,895. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average is $182.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

