The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

